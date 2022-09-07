Erika Explodes After Kyle, Garcelle & Crystal Call Out Her Lack of 'Compassion' for Alleged Victims

Bravo

"I don't give a f--- about anybody else but me," she shouted at the group as the night spiraled out of control, fast.

Erika Jayne's $750,000 earrings were at the center of all the drama in Aspen on Wednesday's new hour of "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills."

Going into the trip, reports recently hit saying Erika had been asked to hand over $750,000 earrings that were allegedly bought with money her estranged husband Tom Girardi is accused of stealing from a client trust account. At the time, there were also reports that she was allegedly hesitant or outright refused to give them up. In a separate case, Erika and Tom also stand accused of embezzling settlement funds meant for the families of an air plane crash victims.

Once in Aspen, Garcelle Beauvais and Crystal Kung-Minkoff first talked about the optics of it all, saying handing over the earrings would look like she had "compassion" for the alleged victims. "Clearly her position is that she's also a victim. But the things you're wearing, the things you own, is it ill-gotten? I wouldn't want it," said Crystal.

During a group dinner out at a restaurant, the women started talking about some of the extravagant clothes and accessories they all owned, Erika included. This rubbed Garcelle the wrong way.

"Erika is just so used to a certain lifestyle that she's not even putting together that given the situation with Tom, this is not the time to be talking about these expensive bags or how much money you've spent," she said. "This is not a good look. Like, what the f---?"

After Garcelle jokingly asked Erika what $750,000 earrings looked like, she said she had them with her and would show her later. When Beauvais flat-out asked whether she thought she should give them away, Erika said she would do so "if they're deemed not mine" in court. "If a judge says you should, I will," she added.

"People are suffering and you have something that can maybe help," Garcelle pushed back. "How do you separate the two? I couldn't do it. Why don't you go, 'F--- it, let's pay the victims'? It's not saying I'm guilty, it's saying I have compassion, I have a heart."

All Erika heard from that was that Garcelle thought she was guilty, which had her briefly seeing red. She then said that while she cared about whether the money was stolen, she was waiting for "a final order" from a judge to turn them over. "Got it, I'm good," Garcelle responded, ending the conversation.

But it really blew up when they got back to their rented home for the vacation, after Garcelle, Diana Jenkins and Dorit Kemsley all started talking about the dinner conversation.

"She was completely open and I even said to her, 'If it was up to me, I would have given the earrings if it's going to help somebody in pain,'" Beauvais told them all. "She said she wants it to go through the legal process."

Garcelle's stance seemed to bother Diana, who said in a confessional that everyone in the group was "acting like only Erika can do something about it" -- and if they were really "passionate" about the alleged victims, they could "put your money where your mouth is." She added, "Take our your earrings and donate. We can all help." For what it's worth, Diana seems to have just done that in real life.

Garcelle then called Erika over, where Jayne explained herself further. Or attempted to, at least.

"I am not going to do anything that is not required of me under the law," she said, before Crystal joined in the conversation and gave her some serious pushback. "Is there something you might want to do outside of the law?" she asked, with Erika adamantly responding, "No absolutely not. People sued me, I have my response. Until a judge decides, that's it."

Crystal said she "would feel compassion for other people" and felt that Erika believed showing any compassion would make her look guilty. Again, all she heard was someone accusing her of being guilty, as Erika snapped back that she wasn't.

"There is a place to make people whole and it is in a court of law. Not in the court of public opinion. You're not letting the legal process play out," Erika continued, before going off. "The law matters and if you don't understand that, you're an amateur and get the f--- out. Just because someone alleges you did s---, you're gonna throw your hands up and say, 'I feel so bad, people must be thinking I'm terrible.' Hold on a f---ing minute. That's one side of the story, let's tell the other f---ing side. You believe that s--- just because someone said so."

She then asked Crystal to come at her with "facts."

"That there's dead people money was stolen from," Crystal replied, which wasn't enough for Erika.

"Where are your facts? Back 'em up, come on. Cite it. I'm telling you ... have you proven that?" she asked. In a confessional, Erika was much less heated, saying that she felt "terrible" about those who died and adding that "we need to figure out what did or did not happen to their settlement money, that is a different fight."

"It is not an issue of criminal liability. I'm not saying I don't feel for the potential victims," she continued in front of the other women -- getting an eyebrow raise and "potential victims?" reaction from Garcelle.

"Yeah, because who knows if they're true or not. Because someone said something does not make it true," she hit back, before Kyle Richards entered the fray. "It's not cool what Erika's saying right now," she said to Lisa Rinna, before adding in a confessional that, if she were in Jayne's shoes, she'd make a public statement showing empathy for the victims and telling everyone to "be patient with the process."

After Crystal said "All I think about are victims," Erika hit back hard again.

"I don't give a f--- about anybody else but me. The question is, were they defrauded by Girardi-Keese? Guess what, I don't work at Girardi-Keese, I'm not a license lawyer, I don't control that, I've never met these people," she said.

When Garcelle then asked whether she even believes "there are victims," Erika adamantly said "that's to be litigated and found out."

This whole portion of the conversation set off Kyle, who said they should all "have a little sensitivity for the victims." Erika's response: "The only person you should be concerned about is me."

Kyle tried reminding Erika that her response "can't just be about you," leaving Jayne wondering why she was "catching the sins of somebody I divorced? I've been nothing but upfront and honest."

She also said she "offered" to hand over the earrings and claimed they "were f---ing catalogued," before asking them all if they thought she believed she could "get away with some s---." She added, "I don't and you can't."

"I don't believe you knew where the money came from ... my issue is you not acknowledging the victims," Richards told her, as Erika said they weren't "my victims." When Kyle again asked her to show compassion, Jayne asked, "Why am I showing compassion for people who are dogging me for something I didn't do?"

That was not the reaction Kyle was looking for.

"Don't say that Erika! Don't say that because you're my friend and I can't defend that!" she exclaimed. "Don't say you can't have compassion for people who f---ing died. Put you aside for one second!"

At that point, Rinna said it was time to get Erika the hell out of there -- as she felt "nothing good is going to come of this" if she stayed any longer. As she ushered Jayne out the door, Erika let loose one final barrage of expletives at her costars.

"I'm not caving because people think I should feel some way. F--- this s---. Let it play out in a court of law!" she exclaimed. "I pray to god your f---ing s--- doesn't end up like mine. I'll stay here all f---ing night with these bitches. F---ing non-fact issuing ... f--- you all. What about the facts, dumb ----!"

FYI: In June, Erika was ordered by a judge to turn in the earrings. The judge, however, said he didn't believe she knew where the funds for them came from.