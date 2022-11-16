Candace Cameron Bure's Daughter Praises Mom, Trashes Media Over 'Traditional Marriage' Controversy

Getty

Bure came under fire for saying she moved from Hallmark Channel to Great American Family because she believes it will "keep traditional marriage at the core."

As voices mount in opposition to Candace Cameron Bure's comments about her move to Great American Family holiday films because it will "keep traditional marriage at the core," she is finding support from within.

The "Full House" alum's daughter Natasha Bure wrote a lengthy message to her Instagram on Tuesday where she praised her mother "for continuously choosing Christ before all."

The 24 year old called the media "an absolutely VILE space for negativity," applauding her mother "for how you handle yourself with the upmost [sic] grace."

She went on to say that the media "continuously twist[s] the narrative to beat down on the Kingdom," going so far as to refer to the fourth estate as "the enemy" warping words and taking them out of context. "The enemy will not prevail," she wrote.

"Society has gotten completely out of hand with believing every strategically worded headline broadcasted by the media," Natasha added. "Followed by cancel culture which is nothing but ugly. It is so incredibly sad to watch."

As for her mother, Natasha considers herself lucky to view her mother from a "lense [sic] closer than most, and see how you are truly the real deal. The Lord shines through you time and time again. The battle is HIS."

Bure's comments first sparked outrage after a profile interview with The Wall Street Journal went iive on Wednesday. In it, she explained her decision to start doing holiday movies for the new channel, praising the network as being filled with "Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment."

She criticized Hallmark, calling it "a completely different network than when I started because of the change of leadership," before saying same-sex couples likely wouldn't be featured in Great American Family's programming. "I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core." It was this last line that garnered the most attention.

Bill Abbott, chief executive of Great American Media -- who used to head Hallmark -- added, "it's certainly the year 2022, so we're aware of the trends. There's no whiteboard that says, 'Yes, this' or 'No, we'll never go here.'"

Bure was invited to be an executive at Great American Family to "help build and grow the network," per USA Today. While she doesn't have a formal role just yet, she said she will be part of "curating content for the whole channel," as well as "programming and development."

So far, neither Bure or Abbott have commented on the backlash. TooFab has reached out to their reps, as well as a rep for Great American Family for comment.

"One Tree Hill" alum Burton -- who starred in a ton of Hallmark holiday movies herself before taking her talents to Lifetime -- was quick to call them both out.

"Bigot. I don't remember Jesus liking hypocrites like Candy," wrote Burton. "But sure. Make your money, honey. You ride that prejudice wave all the way to the bank."

"Now they're just openly admitting their bigotry. I called this s--- out years ago when Abbott was at Hallmark," she continued. "Glad they dumped him. Being LGBTQ isn't a 'trend.' That guy and his network are disgustig [sic]. You too Candy. There is nothing untraditional about same-sex couples."

JoJo Siwa, who recently quashed a public beef with Bure over a years-old photo controversy, weighed in as well, calling her comments "rude and hurtful." Siwa is a member of the LGBTQIA+ community.

"Honestly, I can't believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press," Siwa, 19, captioned a photo of a news article about Bure's comments.

Meanwhile, Bure's "Full House" and "Fuller House" co-star, Jodie Sweetin, expressed her support for Siwa after she slammed Bure. Sweetin, 40, commented on Siwa's Instagram post, writing, "You know I love you ❤️❤️."

Siwa and Bure publicly feuded online over the summer after the Internet personality named "The View" alum as the "rudest" celebrity she had ever met in a TikTok, which has since been deleted.

The video sparked a wild back-and-forth on social media, with the origin of the drama stemming back to a red carpet encounter from years ago when Siwa claimed Bure allegedly snubbed her after she asked for a photo.