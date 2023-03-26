These Celebs Have All Said Goodbye To Fillers And Botox

From Blac Chyna to Simon Cowell to Khloe Kardashian ... these celebs have gotten candid about all those cosmetic procedures

Cosmetic procedures have become the norm in Hollywood with many celebs opting to alter their appearance in order to be camera-ready at all times.

With the help of facial fillers and Botox, stars have enhanced their features and addressed insecurities. And while these procedures aren't as permanent as going under the knife, it’s easy to go overboard with the cosmetic alterations.

That’s why some celebrities have decided to reverse their facial fillers and embrace their natural beauty. As of late, quite a few famous faces have admitted to getting their fillers dissolved and saying goodbye to Botox -- and want their fans to think twice before changing their appearance.

Find out which celebs are getting rid of their facial fillers…

Blac Chyna is on a journey to revert many of her plastic surgery procedures. After getting a breast and butt reduction, Chyna revealed that she was also removing facial fillers in her jawline, cheeks and lips. She took to Instagram to share videos from two sessions, explaining that her decision was made after she began to live a healthier lifestyle. Due to her naturally high cheekbones and defined jawline, when her original facial structure began to come through more, it made the fillers "look crazy."

"This is my actual jaw, I already have the structure. I don't even know why I did fillers. Well, I did them because everybody was doing it. So let this be a lesson, don't even do it all, it's not even worth it," she shared. "I did it when I was so young, I didn't even give my body time to really develop. Just trust me, it's gonna come. You're gonna get the snatched face that you need and that you want as you get older, and then as you get older you'll say, I miss my baby face."

Courteney Cox says she first decided to get fillers and injections at the advice of several doctors. As time went on, Courteney got more work done and admits she eventually didn’t even look like herself. A friend finally told her it was time to stop and she’s since gotten her facial fillers removed.

"What would end up happening is that you go to a doctor who would say, 'You look great, but what would help is a little injection here or filler there.' So you walk out and you don’t look so bad and you think, no one noticed—it's good. Then somebody tells you about another doctor: 'This person's amazing. They do this person who looks so natural.' You meet them and they say, 'You should just do this.' The next thing you know, you're layered and layered and layered. You have no idea because it's gradual until you go, 'Oh s--t, this doesn't look right,'" Courteney told NewBeauty.

Back in 2016, Khloé Kardashian revealed that she had gotten facial fillers -- and ended up having a really negative reaction. She decided to get all of it dissolved and, at the time, she said she was scared to do anything to her face ever again.

"I don't know if it's Botox or filler, [but] I did one of them and my whole face went numb and I could not make [an expression]. I had to dissolve everything...I looked crazy and I still think the effects are like, in there...And my face was so f--ked, I had to go and get this whole thing, like, dissolved. It was a bummer because now I'm afraid to do it again, but I swear, I think things are still in my face," Khloé said during an episode of “Kocktails With Khloé.”

Khloé’s younger sister Kylie Jenner has also had a long journey with facial fillers. After denying her use of lip filler for quite a while, Kylie finally revealed in 2015 that she was getting temporary filler. Then in 2018, fans noticed Kylie was looking more natural and she revealed that she had made the decision to get them completely dissolved. Although she didn’t share the reason behind the change, it ultimately wasn’t long until she decided to get filler again.

Melanie Griffith says she didn't realize how drastically fillers had changed her appearance until people started talking about it in the media. She ultimately decided to go to another doctor and over the course of several years, they worked on dissolving what had been injected into her face.

"About seven years ago I started doing injections, and now for the past two, three years, I have been getting it dissolved - it takes a while. I didn't see it until people started saying, 'Oh my God, what has she done?' I was so hurt I went to a different doctor and he started dissolving all of this s--t that this other woman doctor put in," Melanie told Porter magazine. “I had done to my lips too. So awful. Hopefully, I look more normal now."

After Simon Cowell began getting facial filler and Botox, he admits there came a point when he felt "like something out of a horror film." When he realized his son Eric was scared of his appearance, he knew it was time to change things.

"There was a stage where I might have gone a bit too far. I saw a picture of me from 'before' the other day, and didn't recognise it as me first of all. Eric was in hysterics. Enough was enough. There is no filler in my face at all now. Zero," Simon told The Sun. "There was a phase where everyone was having their faces pumped full of this and the other. But actually, for me now, a lot of it comes down to healthy eating and drinking tons of water."

While Yolanda Hadid was struggling with Lyme disease, she discovered that her breast implants were leaking silicone into her body. She made the decision to remove them and later decided to also get rid of any injections in her face.

"Living in a body free of breast implants, fillers, botox, extensions and all the bulls--t I thought I needed in order to keep up with what society conditioned me to believe what a sexy woman should look like until the toxicity of it all almost killed me," Yolanda wrote on Instagram. "Your health is your wealth so please make educated decisions, research the partial information you’re given by our broken system before putting anything foreign in your body."

When Amy Schumer first got facial fillers, she immediately decided they weren’t for her. Thankfully, she was able to get them dissolved and shared the process with fans on Instagram, joking that she looked like Disney villain Maleficent.

"I tried getting fillers. Turns out I was already full," she wrote in a now-deleted post. "Thank God you can dissolve them I looked like #malificent."

Early in her career Jessica Simpson decided that lip filler wasn’t for her. Back in 2006, she explained that she had previously gotten filler but disliked it so much that she let it fade away.