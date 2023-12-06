Savannah Chrisley Spending More Time with Robert Shriver, Says She Hasn't Visited Parents in Weeks

Instagram

Savannah went public last month with new boyfriend Robert, who recently made headlines after his wife allegedly plotted to have him killed in the Bahamas

Savannah Chrisley is focusing on her love life.

While on a new episode of her Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley podcast, the Chrisley Knows Best star revealed that she hasn't visited her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley in prison for about three weeks as she navigates her personal life, and her new romance with Robert Shiver.

"That has been really tough," Savannah, 26, said. "Especially going to visit mom and dad and being in a relationship and feeling like I want something for myself at times."

She added, "I have this layer of guilt that weighs over me like, 'Oh my gosh, you have to go see and them. Like, how selfish of you?' I'm the angel on one side and devil on the other, of just this constant battle of feeling what I'm doing isn't enough."

That level of guilt has also applied when it comes to Savannah's "kids," with the reality star explaining on the podcast that both she and Robert, who shares three young sons with estrange wife, Lindsay Shriver, have made it a priority to spend one-on-one time together.

"For me, in order for me to show up for Chloe and Grayson, the best way that I can show up for them, I also have to be full. I have to be fulfilled. I can't be running on empty," Savannah, who has become the guardian of her 17-year-old brother Grayson and 11-year-old niece Chloe, since her parents were sent to prison, explained. "I have to have some adult interaction and love and relationship. And it's OK for me to get away for a weekend out of the month... with just me and my boyfriend."

Savannah took her relationship with Robert public last month, after teasing the romance on Nick Viall's, Viall Files podcast in September.

The couple went Instagram official last month, sharing a series of affectionate photos that came just one day before Lindsay had an initial court hearing in the Bahamas for an alleged murder-for-hire plot to have Robert killed.

Lindsay was arrested and charged in the Bahamas after she allegedly conspired to kill Robert several months after the two filed for divorce in the United States. The former beauty queen was released on a $100,000 bond and must remain in the Bahamas. She made a court appearance in early October and another in November.

Lindsay's attorney Owen Wells told USA Today: "The evidence will demonstrate Lindsay’s innocence, and she is facing the legal process with complete transparency and honesty."

"Throughout this ordeal, Lindsay's number one priority is the well-being and welfare of her three young children," Wells continued. "She is eager to resolve this matter as swiftly as possible so she can get back to her family and continue being a great mother."

Two men are also charged in the case alongside Lindsay -- her reported Caribbean lover, 28-year-old Terrance Bethel, and Faron Newbold, 29.

As for how Savannah and Robert met, the Growing Up Chrisley star told Viall on that same September podcast, that she slid into his DMs on Instagram after reading online stories about him. "I like the DMs," she quipped. "He's too hot to die."

She continued, "Look, the picture with his kids? He was so good-looking."

While they had already established quite the connection, Savannah told Viall at the time that the pair were still "getting to know each other."

Her favorite thing about the 38-year-old son of Flowers Foods former CEO, Allen Shiver? His heart.

"His heart, and the ability to listen and to understand and communicate," Savannah shared.

However, Savannah told Viall she had vowed to "never speak" about the drama surrounding Lindsay.