12 Weird & Wild Things Actors Stole From Set

From sex toys, fake testicles, and locks of hair from costars, Will Ferrell, Dakota Johnson, John Stamos, and more celebs reveal the bizarre times they took from set to bring home as a keepsake.

When filming wraps on a major movie or TV show, it's not uncommon for an actor to take home a piece of memorabilia. Although most stars opt for a small trinket or a piece of clothing, some prefer to pick out something a little more obscure and unexpected. From prosthetic arms to used underwear, these celebs admit that what they took from set may be considered a little weird. While their choices may not make sense to their fans, they're happy to bring home a keepsake that reminds them of their time spent on set.

Find out what these actors took from their movie and TV sets…

Will Ferrell walked away from the set of Step Brothers with something pretty unusual -- the prosthetic testicles he used in the film. While the prop tends to weird some people out, Will says he likes showing them off at dinner parties.

"They're life-like and I have brought these out, much to the horror [of many]. At many a dinner party, I presented these. These fake testicles are what was put on Brennan's drum kit," Will explained on The Graham Norton Show.

Aaron Paul admits that he stole quite a lot from the set of Breaking Bad including the prosthetic head used when Gus Fring got blown up. While the prop is a little bit gross, Aaron says he's happy to have it -- and even shared a photo of it on Instagram.

"Well, this is what it looks like," Aaron captioned the photo of the head. "Also, if you are not caught up on Breaking Bad guess what...Gus's face blows up.💣💣💣💣💣 Love to you all. By the way, I stole every prop I could from this show. So happy I did."

When Alexander Skarsgård wrapped filming on Northman, he walked away with a bizarre souvenir. He says he was given the "bloody thong" that he wore while filming the nude fight scene at the end of the movie.

"It wasn't a choice, it was a gift. That's how much they valued my performance, my contribution to this movie," he said in The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. "It's the g-string that I wore. The end fight takes place on an erupting volcano and we're naked … So, that's what I wore for a week, and my character's quite wounded so he's bleeding a lot profusely."

Dakota Johnson admits that she also walked away from a set with underwear! When she finished filming the first 50 Shades of Grey flick, she said she had accumulated a lot of underwear -- as well as a sex toy.

"I stole lots of the underwear. They were comfortable," she said during a Twitter Q&A with Glamour UK, later adding, "I do have a flogger in my house. It's in the garage with dust."

John Stamos took home an entire couch from the set of Full House. In an Instagram post, John revealed that he had the iconic couch from the Tanner family's living room -- and was partially using it as a baby gate!

"Baby safety gate or one of the most iconic couches in pop TV history? You, make the call," John jokingly captioned an image of the couch blocking his son from a staircase.

Ryan Reynolds didn't hold back when he wrapped filming on the first Deadpool movie. He says he walked away from set with a full superhero costume, even though he probably wasn't supposed to take it.

"I'll probably get into trouble for saying that, but I've waited 10 years to do this movie so I'm leaving with a f---ing suit," he told Marie Claire in 2015.

After filming Avengers: Age of Ultron, Robert Downey Jr. requested that the giant Avengers 'A' from the set be sent to him so he could put it in his office. Despite being massive, he had the prop sent to him and now proudly has it on display.

"On Age of Ultron, there was a massive Avengers 'A' which is outside the Avengers center. I have it. I said, ‘Why is it in England? Send it back to LA, I'll put it in my office.’ They're like, 'Seriously?' I said, 'Yeah, yeah, I'll wait.' I have it," he said on Jimmy Kimmel Live!

When Parks and Recreation wrapped, Nick Offerman asked to take home some spare wood from the construction of the set. While it may have seemed weird at the time, he actually used it to create custom wooden paddles for people who worked on the show.

"Nick Offerman salvaged the wood from the Parks and Rec set and made us all canoe paddles with it. World champion," series creator Michael Schur wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Rupert Grint admits that he took a few things from the set of Harry Potter but the most wild item he acquired was the flying car. After filming wrapped, the car was actually stolen but it was later abandoned when its notoriety made it hard for the thieves to sell. Rupert eventually gained possession of the car and it's gone on to be displayed in museums.

Norman Reedus has a collection of bizarre items he's acquired from filming The Walking Dead -- and show boss Greg Nicotero has even helped him add to the collection. As for some of the weirdest items, Norman says he has hair clippings from some of his co-stars.

"I've got Herschel's hair -- I've got his ponytail. I've got Andy [Lincoln's] beard in my refrigerator in a bag," Norman shared with Fandom.

When 30 Rock wrapped, Tracy Morgan decided to take home the fish tank which housed his character's iguana, Jeremy. Tracy later shared that everyone on set knew he was going to take it since he's such a big fan of marine life.

"A fish tank from 30 Rock," Tracy told People when asked about the last thing he took from a set. "I love marine life. They knew that was gone. There was no need to do paperwork."

When filming wrapped on Mark Wahlberg’s 1977 film Boogie Nights, he took home his custom penis prosthetic that was used for his full frontal nude scene. To this day, it's the only item Mark has taken from a set.

"You had this weird guy putting it on you and you have to wear it all day. There's not a way to go to the bathroom so it's pretty weird. But actually it's the only prop I've ever kept from a movie!" Mark admitted on Late Night with Seth Meyers.

After filming eight Harry Potter films, Daniel Radcliffe admits he acquired a lot of things from the set. As for the weirdest item, Daniel says it's probably the prosthetic arm that was used for the scene in Chamber of Secrets when Harry loses all the bones in his arm.