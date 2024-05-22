Who Was Really Behind Kim Kardashian Getting Booed at Tom Brady Roast

Netflix

The Greatest Roast of All Time breakout star Nikki Glaser sets the record straight on why Kim Kardashian was booed when she came up from the audience to roast Tom Brady.

Fans who were unable to catch The Greatest Roast of All Time when it first broadcast live on Netflix May 5 might have missed something. That's because Netflix has since edited out the boos one Kim Kardashian got when she ascended to the dais to roast Tom Brady.

The reality star didn't acknowledge the smattering of audible boos on the broadcast, but it was definitely noticeable. Now, Nikki Glaser is setting the record straight about what was really going on there after conspiracy theories that Taylor Swift fans were behind the negative response.

Kardashian and Swift have been embroiled in a feud for years now over the Kardashians star's then-husband Kanye West name-dropping Swift in one of his songs and using a nude lookalike of her in bed with him in a music video. Voicemails and accusations followed and things definitely have not been patched up.

As everyone knows, Swifties can be among the most passionate fans in the world, sometimes letting their passion get the best of them. So while it's a reasonable theory to suggest the power of Swift's massive fanbase was behind the booing of reality royalty -- and one Glaser subscribed to at first -- the facts just don't back it up.

Glaser, who was arguably the breakout star of the roast with her killer set, has been making the rounds and uncovering all the dirt and details about the three-hour event. And, as it turns out, she knows exactly what was going on with that Kardashian response.

The comedian opened up about it on Dear Media's Not Skinny Not Fat podcast on Tuesday, Glaser attributed the boos to a fellow comedian known as a bit of a "wild guy" in the comedy scene. She also said he has a "reputation for starting s--t."

"He probably had too many drinks or something. He's not affiliated with Swifties or anything -- just felt like saying a boo into the air," she explained. "It just kinda caught wind, but it wasn't Swiftie-meditated. I do have that on good information that it was not based on that."

As for why others chimed in, Glaser speculated that it was a room of sports fans "wanting to have some sort of release to boo." They wanted to be a part of something and "it just caught on too much."

There's also no beef between Glaser and Kardashian, with the comic sharing that the reality icon texted her after the show. "She said you killed it on the roast," Glaser said on the Here to Help podcast last week.

She continued: "I wrote back, 'Kim, OMG, I was trying to make eye contact with you every chance I could to mouth to you, 'You f---ing killed it, girl,' which was no surprise after your SNL monologue, which was elite. You are so talented. Thank you so much for writing to me.'"

Feeing the love, Kardashian replied, "Aww thanks, and you killed it, I don't know how you do this; it's abuse, lol."

While Kardashian's actual set wasn't actually all that bad, or deserving of those boos, another celebrity's was a bit of a mess, with Glaser also saying that Ben Affleck "bombed." She also talked about the joke she cut, and the ones she was surprised Netflix allowed.