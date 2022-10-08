Lala Kent Says She 'Might Be in Love' One Year After Randall Emmett Split

Getty

Lala Kent is opening up about her love life.

While appearing on Friday's episode of SiriusXM's "Jeff Lewis Live," the "Vanderpump Rules" star revealed details about a possible new romance, revealing she "might be in love" with a mystery man.

When Jeff asked Lala if she's "dating someone" right now, she replied, "No, but I think I might be in love with someone."

"He's a local," she added. "My friend's been trying to hook me up with him for a long time and we finally met. We hung out literally that was the third time. We had a lot of fun."

The reality star gushed over her new crush, sharing that he has beauty and brains.

"I saw him very quickly," Lala recalled. "I was just like, 'Oh my god,' When the face hits right, it's like game over."

"I love his brain. He's very smart," she later shared. "And his face doesn't match what comes out of his mouth."

"He's a unicorn," she said, before jokingly adding, "I'm gonna need to have his baby or something."

The 32-year-old didn't share the man's name, but revealed he's 38, which she explained is the perfect age for her.

Pointing out the age gap between her and her ex-fiancé Randall Emmett, 51, she said wants to only date men who are under 40.

"Right now, just below 40 is the safe zone," Lala noted.

Her comments come nearly a year since she and Emmett split.

In October 2021, the couple broke off their engagement, and called it quits after five years together. The two share 1-year-old daughter Ocean, whom they welcomed in March 2021.

Lala went on to open up about her split from Randall in the months that followed. She spoke about the producer's alleged infidelity on numerous occasions, even claiming that Randall had cheated on her with a 23-year-old woman the same month she gave birth to their daughter.

The Bravolebrity has also previously described the producer as the "worst thing to ever happen" to her.

"I have to understand how the worst thing to ever happen or come into my life, how did they give me the best thing to ever happen in my life? It is such a mind f---," Lala said during a December 2021 appearance on an episode of the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast.

Meanwhile, on an episode of her "Give Them Lala" podcast that same month, the author detailed the moment she knew she had to leave Randall.

Lala said she had her "head in the sand for a really long time" before she came to terms with the reality of her situation.