All the Drama Surrounding Lala Kent & Randall Emmett's Split

There's been no shortage of drama between "Vanderpump Rules" star Lala Kent and producer Randall Emmett since they met back in 2015. After keeping their relationship hush-hush for several years, the duo finally made things public in 2018 -- and got engaged not long after. While fans watched the couple begin to plan their dream wedding, things weren't going as well behind the scenes.

In fact, after a canceled wedding, a tumultuous quarantine, and several near breakups, the couple finally called it quits for good just a few months after welcoming their first child. And since their split, things have only gotten more dramatic as Lala has uncovered some shocking truths about their former relationship.

Lala & Randall Cancel Their Wedding Amid Covid Concerns

In April 2020, Lala and Randall were set to tie the knot but unfortunately, the pandemic forced them to call things off. At the time, the couple tried to reschedule the wedding to later in the year but each time it got pushed back.

"It was this weird thing because it was April, obviously, and then we pushed it to September or October, and we thought that life would be somewhat back to normal [by then]. That obviously wasn't true. So she called me up one day, and she was like, 'Babe, we have to move this wedding.' And I was like, 'No, we're not moving. We'll have it with five people.' And she's like, 'No, you don't want that version of this wedding. So we need to do the right thing,'" Randall told Us Weekly.

The Couple Nearly Split During Quarantine

Things didn't get any easier after Lala and Randall's wedding was called off. Lala admitted that the state of the world took a toll on the couple, who nearly split on many occasions during quarantine. And although it was a tough time, Lala says it ultimately brought the duo closer together -- and they were finally in a good place.

"Randall and I have almost broken up about a dozen times, so, you know, this is definitely a test for people's relationships, but it's so crazy because, you know, you sit there and you start bickering about little things and you start overanalyzing everything, and, like, we really have just like elevated our relationship in such an amazing way. I know we're always gonna argue and of course we were never really going to end the relationship, but, you know, you're stuck with someone. We're in such a great place I didn't even think we could get any better," Lala said on the "Better Together with Maria Menounos" podcast.

Lala & Randall Welcome Their Daughter Ocean

In March 2021, Lala gave birth to the couple's first child, a daughter named Ocean. Lala later called the birth "the best day of [her] life." Shortly afterward, Lala and Randall appeared to be a happy couple while introducing the little girl to the world.

"I think it's nothing like I thought it would be because it's even more incredible. I've become a cheeseball, and I hate that and I love it at the same time. When Ocean was born, it was the best day of my entire life. I'm just so happy," Lala told Entertainment Tonight.

Rumors Swirl That Randall Cheated on Lala

Several months later, rumors began to surface that Randall had cheated on Lala. She seemingly confirmed the reports when she liked a meme with the caption, "All of us if Rand cheated on Lala," which showed Lisa Rinna holding a gun in the direction of the director's head. She also posted an Instagram story that showed her friends carrying luggage and pushing a baby stroller through a hotel with "Sorry" by Beyoncé playing in the background.

Lala Deletes All Photos of Randall From Her Instagram

Not long after, Lala deleted all traces of Randall from her Instagram account. And it wasn't the first time she had done it either! During quarantine, Lala wiped Randall from her page on several occasions and even admitted that the couple has always had each other blocked on social media.

"It won't be the last time I archive pictures of Rand when he makes me mad. I'm petty AF. It will happen again and again until I grow out of it & it's the most petty thing I do, I'm OK with it," Lala said one of the first times she deleted photos of Randall.

Lala & Randall Officially Call It Quits

In late October, just seven months after welcoming their daughter, Lala and Randall officially called it quits. It was reportedly Lala who chose to end things. On her podcast, she opened up about how she was dealing with all the changes in her life.

"I take it one minute at a time because a 7-month-old can't sit around and wait for you to get over s---. You better keep your f---king head up and do your thing. So that's what I do…I just never thought that my life would be where it is right now and that's okay. That's totally fine. There's moments where I have pits in my stomach and I'm like, 'I need God to take over right now because it's too much,'" Lala said.

Lala Throws Shade at Her Sex Life With Randall

Just a month after the couple's split, Lala took the chance to throw some shade…and make some money while doing so. In an Instagram ad for Bellesa vibrators, Lala admitted the device was bringing her the best "sexy time" she'd had in five years and eight months -- the exact amount of time she had been dating Randall.

"'Tis the season for a little extra self-care! It's the best sexy time I've had in five years and eight months 😏🥳," Lala wrote.

Lala Claims Randall Proposed With a Fake Diamond Ring

The drama continued later that month when Lala made a revelation about the engagement ring Randall had given her when he proposed. On her podcast, Lala said she brought the ring to a jeweler who explained the ring had originally been brown and was "treated by one or more processes to change its color." In addition to her disappointment knowing that the ring was fake, Lala said it opened her eyes to how untruthful her relationship with Randall had been.

"There's not one piece of the five years I was with this person that has been truthful and honest. The only truth I feel that existed in my relationship was me and my daughter, Ocean. That is where the truth ended. That is a hard pill to f---ing swallow," Lala admitted.

Lala Explains Why She Finally Decided To Leave Randall

Although Lala and Randall had long had a tumultuous relationship, Lala says it only took one moment for her to realize that it was time to end things. She explained that after having her "head in the sand for a really long time," the time came that she felt unsafe and knew she had to go.

"The second that I felt unsafe -- I said this in therapy -- I said, 'The second I get a pit in my stomach, it'll be a different conversation.' I got that pit and I got the f--- out. No questions asked," Lala shared.

Lala Calls Randall The "Worst Thing to Ever Happen" To Her

At the end of 2021, Lala explained that she was still uncovering things she didn't know about Randall. During a podcast appearance, she expressed that she wished someone had gotten real with her about the relationship and could have helped her avoid wasting so much of her time.

"I have to understand how the worst thing to ever happen or come into my life, how did they give me the best thing to ever happen in my life?" Lala said of her daughter, adding, "It is such a mind f---."

Lala Accuses Randall Of Repeatedly Cheating During Their Relationship

In January 2022, Lala kicked off the new year by opening up about more things she had learned about her relationship with Randall. When asked if Randall had only cheated once or if it was the only time he got caught, Lala says it was something that consistently happened and she ignored the red flags.

"This has been going on for quite some time. It's been kind of repeated behavior that I have found out about and it's not just one person, it's many. I believe it started after I got sober and it's just, I don't know how I didn't see it…The constant phone use, it was glued to him. He couldn't even go into a massage without his phone on him and he was very funny if I would get anywhere near the phone, that should have been a huge red flag to me. And the constant being gone, he was never around. But I just figured, 'Who would creep around with him?' I really thought that," Lala said on "Watch What Happens Live."

Randall & Lala Have No Communication Outside of Discussions About Ocean

Lala most recently revealed that she has no communication with Randall outside of an app they use to discuss their daughter Ocean. Even though she says there was no closure when it came to their relationship, she has no interest in speaking with Randall.