JoJo Sings Friends Theme Song in Honor of Matthew Perry, Brings Fans to Tears

JoJo is mourning the death of Friends star Matthew Perry following the actor's tragic and unexpected passing.

On Thursday, the singer shared a TikTok video, in which she performed an emotional rendition of the Friends theme song, "I'll Be There for You" by The Rembrandts. In the 49-second clip, JoJo, 32, softly belted out the song, singing into a mini mic while sitting at a table.

"The lyrics of this theme song, man. Damn," she captioned her video, below. "Rest In Peace, Matthew Perry."

JoJo's beautiful rendition was so touching, it brought fans to tears.

"Why did this make me cry? RIP Matthew Perry ❤️," a person commented.

"Omg sobbing 😢 your voice is IMMACULATE and Matthew Perry was such a special soul 🥺," a fan wrote, while another said, "Instant tears 😭."

Perry died of an apparent drowning at his Los Angeles home over the weekend.

Immediately upon the news of Perry's death, social media was flooded with tributes to the 54-year-old actor, whose life and work had touched millions across the globe.

Many of the posts were from colleagues who had worked with Perry over the years, including Salma Hayek and his Friends family, who released a joint statement Monday afternoon.

"We are all so utterly devastated by the loss of Matthew. We were more than just cast mates. We are a family," the cast said in their statement to PEOPLE. "There is so much to say, but right now we’re going to take a moment to grieve and process this unfathomable loss."

"In time we will say more, as and when we are able," the group continued. "For now, our thoughts and our love are with Matty's family, his friends, and everyone who loved him around the world."