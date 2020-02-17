Ashlee Simpson is voicing her praise for her sister, Jessica Simpson, following the success of her memoir, "Open Book."

The "LOVE" singer, 35, took to Instagram to share her thoughts on her big sister's tell-all, which chronicles everything from Jessica's former relationships to heartbreaking stories of sexual abuse and alcoholism.

"I am so very proud of my beautiful, brave, kind, loving sister!!!" Ashlee wrote of Jessica, 39. "It's beautiful to see you sharing your truth with the world. You are so inspiring. I love you so much. You are a #1 best selling author 😜"

Jessica commented on the sweet post, writing, "I could not have done any of this without your eternal love and endless support!!! Your bravery in life has taught me how to bandage up my wings and FLY 🦋 I love you 💚"

The "With You" singer's memoir, which was released earlier this month, hit No. 1 on the New York Times bestseller list in multiple categories over the weekend.

Jessica reacted to the exciting news on Instagram and thanked her fans for their support.

"This is me singing 'Hallelujah' down the hall after finding out my truth not only set me free, but set the lives of so many readers and listeners of Open Book free," she began in a caption of a black-and-white pic. "Meeting thousands and thousands of you these past 2 weeks has given purpose to my life all over again. My smile was real, my hugs were true, and these memories I will hold so close to my heart forever."

"Thank y'all for helping my bravery break unexpected records and giving me the chance to be heard as a #1 BEST SELLING AUTHOR!!!" Jessica continued. "This is a moment for all of us to share, always and forever, your best friend...Jess 💚"

Her tell-all, "Open Book," is out now. See more TooFab coverage below.

