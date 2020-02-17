Celebrity By TooFab Staff |
Ashlee Simpson Says She's 'Proud' of Sister Jessica For Sharing Her 'Truth' in New Memoir
View Photos
Getty
All the Looks from Jessica Simpson's 'Open Book' Press Tour

"It's beautiful to see you sharing your truth with the world. You are so inspiring," Ashlee wrote.

Ashlee Simpson is voicing her praise for her sister, Jessica Simpson, following the success of her memoir, "Open Book."

The "LOVE" singer, 35, took to Instagram to share her thoughts on her big sister's tell-all, which chronicles everything from Jessica's former relationships to heartbreaking stories of sexual abuse and alcoholism.

Here's What Hoda Kotb Has to Say About That Awkward Nick and Vanessa Lachey Moment

View Story

"I am so very proud of my beautiful, brave, kind, loving sister!!!" Ashlee wrote of Jessica, 39. "It's beautiful to see you sharing your truth with the world. You are so inspiring. I love you so much. You are a #1 best selling author 😜"

Jessica commented on the sweet post, writing, "I could not have done any of this without your eternal love and endless support!!! Your bravery in life has taught me how to bandage up my wings and FLY 🦋 I love you 💚"

The "With You" singer's memoir, which was released earlier this month, hit No. 1 on the New York Times bestseller list in multiple categories over the weekend.

Jessica reacted to the exciting news on Instagram and thanked her fans for their support.

"This is me singing 'Hallelujah' down the hall after finding out my truth not only set me free, but set the lives of so many readers and listeners of Open Book free," she began in a caption of a black-and-white pic. "Meeting thousands and thousands of you these past 2 weeks has given purpose to my life all over again. My smile was real, my hugs were true, and these memories I will hold so close to my heart forever."

"Thank y'all for helping my bravery break unexpected records and giving me the chance to be heard as a #1 BEST SELLING AUTHOR!!!" Jessica continued. "This is a moment for all of us to share, always and forever, your best friend...Jess 💚"

Her tell-all, "Open Book," is out now. See more TooFab coverage below.

Have Any of Jessica Simpson's Exes Reached Out After Tell-All Memoir?

View Story

Jessica Simpson Responds to Nick Lachey Saying Joe Played 'Grab-Ass Under the Table'

View Story

Vanessa Lachey Hits Back at Haters Calling Her 'Petty,' 'Classless' and Shady for Reaction to Jessica Simpson Q

View Story

Jessica Simpson Confronted Her Abuser, Also Talks Nick, John Mayer & Dad In New Interviews

View Story

Jessica Simpson Breaks Down Complicated Relationship with Her Dad After Parents' Divorce

View Story

Jessica Simpson Breaks Down Complicated Relationship with Her Dad After Parents' Divorce

View Story

Jessica Simpson on 'Complex' Relationship with John Mayer: 'I Went Back Close to 9 Times'

View Story

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View Photos Getty Jessica Simpson's Open Book Tour Rages on with More Killer Looks

#AshleeSimpson#JessicaSimpson
Advertisement

Hot Photos

Hot Videos

Advertisement

More In Celebrity

The Stars and Their Children Step Out When the Globetrotters Come to Town
View Photos

The Stars and Their Children Step Out When the Globetrotters Come to Town
Ashlee Simpson Says She's 'Proud' of Sister Jessica For Sharing Her 'Truth' in…

Ashlee Simpson Says She's 'Proud' of Sister Jessica For Sharing Her 'Truth' in…
Ashley Graham Shows Her Post-Pregnancy Stretch Marks and Scars

Ashley Graham Shows Her Post-Pregnancy Stretch Marks and Scars
Watch Adele Belt Out Hits in Rare Performance at Her Best Friend's Wedding

Watch Adele Belt Out Hits in Rare Performance at Her Best Friend's Wedding
Inside Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita's Star-Studded Baby Shower
View Photos

Inside Jesse Tyler Ferguson and Justin Mikita's Star-Studded Baby Shower
Nikki Bella Shows Off 15-Week Baby Bump, Says She's 'Feeling So Much Better'…

Nikki Bella Shows Off 15-Week Baby Bump, Says She's 'Feeling So Much Better'…