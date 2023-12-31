Most Shocking Celebrity Deaths of 2023

Getty

From Lisa Marie Presley to Matthew Perry, Hollywood has lost some huge stars this year.

Over the course of the past year, Hollywood has been shaken by the loss of quite a few major celebrities. These passings have come as a complete shock to friends and fans alike -- with many stars taken from us far too soon. Although they're now gone, their legacies will live on in the entertainment industry and fans can honor their lives through the music and movies they left behind.

Read on to reflect on all the celebs that we've lost this year…

1. Matthew Perry

In October, Matthew Perry unexpectedly passed away. The iconic Friends star was found in the jacuzzi of his Los Angeles home after reportedly suffering from cardiac arrest and drowning. Prior to his passing, the actor had been undergoing ketamine infusion therapy for depression and anxiety. While his last treatment had been a week and a half before his death, the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's Office concluded that he died from "the acute effects of ketamine."

"We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother," said his family in a statement. "Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love."

2. Lisa Marie Presley

In early January, the world was shocked to learn that Lisa Marie Presley had passed away, just days after walking the red carpet at the Golden Globes. Her housekeeper found her in cardiac arrest, and her ex-husband, Danny Keough, performed CPR until paramedics arrived. It was later revealed that Lisa Marie had died from a small bowel obstruction caused by adhesions that developed after bariatric surgery years ago.

"It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us. She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known," her mother Priscilla Presley said in a statement to TMZ. "We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers."

3. Angus Cloud

Euphoria star, Angus Cloud, died in July at just 25-years-old. It was later revealed that he had passed away following an accidental overdose at his family's home in California. The coroner's office confirmed that his death was caused by "acute intoxication due to combined effects of methamphetamine, fentanyl, cocaine, and benzodiazepines."

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways," Angus' family said in a statement.

They continued, "Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have, is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

4. Jimmy Buffett

Jimmy Buffett was 76 when he passed away in September at his home in Sag Harbor, New York. After his death, his family confirmed that Jimmy had privately been dealing with Merkel cell cancer, a rare form of skin cancer. Through it all, Jimmy had continued to perform concerts while secretly undergoing treatment, only rescheduling a few shows due to his health issues.

"Jimmy passed away peacefully in the night of September 1st surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs," a statement from his family read. "He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many."

5. Steve Harwell

In September, Smash Mouth cofounder Steve Harwell passed away at the age of 56. Steve, who was the lead singer of the band until his retirement in 2021, died due to liver failure following health issues stemming from alcohol abuse.

"Steve Harwell was a true American Original. A larger than life character who shot up into the sky like a Roman candle," the band said in a statement. "Steve will be remembered for his unwavering focus and impassioned determination to reach the heights of pop stardom. Rest in peace knowing you aimed for the stars, and magically hit your target. Rest easy."

6. Sinéad O'Connor

Sinéad O'Connor had long been open about her struggles with mental health, but fans were shocked when she passed away in September at age 56. While her family has not yet shared any details surrounding Sinéad's death, her passing came just a year after her son Shane died by suicide at the age of 17.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad," her family said in a statement. "Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time."

7. Tina Turner

Tina Turner passed away in May at age 83 at her home near Zurich, Switzerland. Following the news of her death, her rep confirmed that Tina had quietly been struggling with a long illness. In the days before her passing, she was visited by her good friend Cher, who shared that the iconic singer was in good spirits despite being sick.

"I started going to visit her because I thought, 'I need to put this time into our friendship, so she knows we haven't forgotten her,'" Cher said, adding that Tina told her, "I can't spend too much time."

She continued, "Then five hours later we were laughing like crazy…She was having a good time in spite of the fact that she was really sick and not wanting people to know about it."

8. Suzanne Somers

Suzanne Somers died this October following a decades-long battle with cancer. Although she was ill for some time, fans were still shocked to hear of her passing after she had persevered for so long. At the time of her passing, Suzanne was surrounded by friends and family who had initially gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday.

"Suzanne Somers passed away peacefully at home in the early morning hours of October 15th. She survived an aggressive form of breast cancer for over 23 years. Suzanne was surrounded by her loving husband Alan, her son Bruce, and her immediate family," an announcement about her passing read.

The statement continued, "Her family was gathered to celebrate her 77th birthday on October 16th. Instead, they will celebrate her extraordinary life, and want to thank her millions of fans and followers who loved her dearly."

9. Jerry Springer

In April, Jerry Springer passed away at age 79, surrounded by his family at his Chicago home. The infamous talk show host had dealt with a brief illness shortly before his death, with sources telling TMZ that Jerry had recently been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

"Jerry's ability to connect with people was at the heart of his success in everything he tried, whether that was politics, broadcasting or just joking with people on the street who wanted a photo or a word," Jene Galvin, a lifelong friend and spokesman for the family, said in a statement. "He's irreplaceable and his loss hurts immensely, but memories of his intellect, heart and humor will live on."

10. Tom Sizemore

Saving Private Ryan actor, Tom Sizemore, unexpectedly passed away in February following a brain aneurysm as a result of a stroke. In the days leading up to his death, Tom was in a coma in the ICU.