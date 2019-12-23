12 Times The View Almost Turned Into World War III In 2019

The women of "The View" all insist they're friends in real life, friends who go drinking together off the air and actually do get along. And while that does come through on the ABC morning show from time to time, it's the heated debates and arguments that have really made headlines in 2019.

While Joy Behar and Meghan McCain are often at the center of the show's most volatile moments, they aren't the only ones who have gotten heated over the past year.

Whether it's a disagreement over the Hot Topics of the day, or a tense exchange with one of their guests, here are 10 explosive reasons why "The View" is still appointment daytime television.

'Hissy Fit'

Behar and McCain got into an awkward standoff back in February, as the panel addressed Senator Amy Klobuchar's war of words with President Donald Trump after announcing her presidential campaign.

As Behar explained the backstory, McCain kept interrupting her cohost, prompting her to say, "Can I get through this please?" When it was finally McCain's turn to address the subject, she kept poking the beast.

"Can I say something now, is that okay?" Meghan asked Joy, who was filling in as moderator in Whoopi Goldberg's absence. "Yes, go ahead," Joy responded, "you may know that I've finished."

"I have permission to speak now on Amy Klobuchar, we're all good?" Meghan reiterated, "Okay two quick things, number one, I have friends that were at her announcement." Reacting to something happening off-camera, she cut herself off, saying, "Oh, nope, by all means, keep going Joy!"

That's when Behar shot back, "If you're going to have a hissy fit, we can't continue." She then changed subjects. McCain didn't speak for the rest of the segment.

'We're Not Gonna Do This'

WHAT HAPPENS AFTER NIELSEN EXIT? Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen submitted her resignation to Pres. Trump on Sunday — the co-hosts discuss. https://t.co/AT8e5RD5Zi pic.twitter.com/NXxOVRZnsz — The View (@TheView) April 8, 2019

Whoopi had to swiftly shut down escalating tension between Meghan and Joy back in April. During a conversation about Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen submitting her resignation, McCain kept speaking over Behar.

"I listened to you," said Joy, "let me finish." Meghan shot back, "Part of your job is to listen to me," leaving Joy speechless and Goldberg officially fed up. See the exchange around the 5-minute mark above.

"Here's what's not gonna happen today, we're not gonna do this," Whoopi interrupted, shutting down the argument. "Everybody gets a conversation piece, everybody gets to say their piece and we don't need to comment if we don't like what we're hearing. Just let folks talk."

To Joy, Whoopi added, "So finish what you're saying." Joy, still looking shocked, said, "I forgot what it was now."

Game of Thrones Spoilers

Okay, this one isn't as serious as some of the others on this list, but the show went into chaos in May after Meghan spoiled the ending of "Game of Thrones" the morning after it aired.

"I spent 8 years of my life watching this and it was a horrible ending," she exclaimed. "Horrible. Bran is the worst. He didn't do anything and now he gets to rule? It should have been the Mother of Dragons!"

Sunny, however, was not prepared for that bomb to drop, yelling, "Oh, I'm only on Season 4!" The show went into chaos, with Whoopi faking a walkout as McCain defended entering spoiler territory.

"It's all over the internet! I'm sorry everyone, it's all over the internet!" she shouted. "As a dedicated fan who watched live last night, like everyone's supposed to, it was terrible. I was so disappointed. I'm sorry you guys are so triggered by me telling the ending."

She then turned her attention towards some particularly angry audience members, telling them, "You're genuinely upset. Why is this a Hot Topic then if I'm not supposed to talk about it?!"

Honestly, this was more the producers' fault than hers.

"Don't Feel Bad for Me, Bitch"

Meghan and Joy made one thing clear back in June: they both think the other is a bitch ... and that's completely okay. This time, the spirited debate happened as they spoke about Trump supporters.

"Sometimes it's not that they love Trump so much, it's that they hate the same things Trump hates," McCain said. Joy interjected, saying, "Who, black people you mean and immigrants? Who do they hate??

"I come here every day open minded, trying to explain it," McCain shot back, getting defensive. "I know you're angry, I get that you're angry Trump's president, but I don't think yelling at me is going to fix the problem. 2020 is not in the bag for you, it's not."

"Being the sacrificial Republican every day, I'm just trying to ...." McCain exclaimed, as Behar mocked sympathy for her. "Don't feel bad for me, bitch," Meghan shot back, as the audience reacted with shock, "I get paid to do this."

"Let's not call each other bitches," said Sunny Hostin, as McCain said she and Joy refer to each other in that way "all the time."

Pam Anderson Fireworks

This time, Meghan had her sights set on someone else at the table: guest Pamela Anderson. The "Baywatch" alum faced off against the cohosts in September, as she spent much of her interview defending WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange.

When McCain asked about reports Assange had defecated all over the place while being held in Ecuador's Embassy in London, Anderson said that allegation was part of the "smear campaign" and wasn't true -- before then saying, "What would you do if you were locked in a room for 6 years?"

"I wouldn't be a cyber terrorist which he is, he hacked information" McCain shot back. "He's not a cyber terrorist, he didn't hack," replied Pam. Anderson then asked, "How many people has the American government killed innocently and how many has WikiLeaks?" which got applause from the audience. "Oh calm down, sir," McCain said to one especially energetic supporter.

"He certainly stirred up a lot in this country," Abby said at one point, with McCain taking issue with that characterization of the situation. "He's a cyber terrorist!" she exclaimed. "I'll say it. I'm not going to stand by this, it's ridiculous ... 'stirred a lot of trouble.'

"Don't Scream At Me, I'm Two Feet Away"

This was one of the wildest arguments of the year and one that ended with Meghan noticeably walking off set as the show went to commercial. The September conversation was about whistleblowers, with Meghan and Ana on different sides of the aisle.

At one point in the conversation, Navarro made a joke about Stephen Miller "dating a human being and not an inflatable" that fell flat with Meghan, who rolled her eyes at the comment. As the exchange continued, Huntsman said that, yes, what Assange did and what the president is being accused of doing are equally dangerous. As both Navarro and McCain spoke up to add to the conversation, Meghan yelled, "Excuse me!"

"I'm 2 feet away, I don't need you to scream at me this way," said Navarro. "I don't know what you just said," responded McCain. "I said, don't scream at me, I'm two feet away," Navarro shot back.

That was met with a loud, uncomfortable reaction from the studio audience as Joy then tried to throw to a commercial. "You know what, that's so rude Ana," said McCain as the show began to break, sarcastically adding, "Welcome back."

Meghan was then seen walking off the stage as members of the audience were visibly shocked. When the show returned from commercials, however, McCain was back and they all continued like nothing happened.

"That Is a Cheap Attack Line"

TRUMP ANNOUNCES DEATH OF AL-BAGHDADI: The co-hosts react to Pres. Trump announcing the death of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a U.S. special operations raid in Syria. https://t.co/BgxmmFizNX pic.twitter.com/lMilvyVpbZ — The View (@TheView) October 28, 2019

This time, the fireworks were between Sunny and Abby, as the women discussed whether the killing of ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi made the president impervious to criticism.

"We can all agree it is important to battle ISIS, this is a good thing," said Sunny, who then brought up reports that Trump "didn't inform everyone he should have" about the raid and didn't follow the normal chain of command when it comes to notifying congressional leaders.

Abby, however, didn't want to use this moment to criticize the president. "We spend every day on this show with a tit for tat and finding a reason to hit on Trump, say what a terrible president he is. I'm not going to do that today," she said.

Hostin then took issue with Trump thanking Russia, first, for assistance. "That is a cheap attack line, Sunny," Huntsman then shot at her cohost. "I think it's the truth," Sunny responded, "That's what happened in real time, it's not an attack line."

"Were you in the situation room?" Abby asked. "Was he in the situation room?" Sunny responded.

"Everybody Let's Take a Breath"

Whoopi shut down an argument that got increasingly heated in October, as the women spoke about decorated veteran Lt. Col. Alexander S. Vindman's impeachment testimony regarding President Donald Trump. Vindman claims he heard Trump ask Ukraine's president to investigate the Bidens. While the whole panel defended Vindman, a line was drawn in the sand over whether all veterans and soldiers are immune to criticism.

"Their loyalty to America should not be questioned and I'm not going to sit here and do it," said Meghan, though Joy disagreed with the blanket stance. "Just because somebody served, does not ipso facto make them above reproach," she stated.

"For me and where I come from, it does," McCain shot back. "For me, yeah, you get a pass for a lot of reasons."

Behar seemed shocked. "Automatically, really?" she asked. "If you are putting your life on the line for freedom, yes," replied Meghan. "Soldiers in this country and veterans and people who have lived and fought for freedom get a pass from me!"

Goldberg then stepped in to break it up. "Everybody let's just take a breath, it's becoming hard to ..." she began, before McCain cut her off. "I'm sorry, I'm sorry but people ..." said Megan, before Whoopi reclaimed her time. "Hold on, let me finish what I'm saying," she told her, "Everybody has something to say at the table, we really do want to hear from everybody but we're starting to do that thing."

"I don't know what that means, this thing," asked McCain. "It means you're talking over each other," Goldberg shot back. "Well, it's 'The View,'" said McCain, generating laughter from the studio audience.

"It is 'The View,'" replied Whoopi. "You know what, let me tell you something about 'The View.' This show has always had the ability to have different points of view, which we respect around the table. And when we talk to each other we also exhibit respect, so when I'm saying to you hold up because we're not hearing each other. I'm not trying to cut you off, I'm trying to get you heard."

"I Did Not Go In Blackface!"

The show celebrated its 5000th episode with some major fireworks in November, as Donald Trump Jr. and girlfriend Kimberly Guilfoyle joined the panel for an explosive conversation. The entire appearance was contentious, but it really went off the rails when everyone started talking about the president's character ... or lack thereof.

Joy accused the president of "lowering the discourse" by calling some Mexicans rapists, mocking the handicapped and with his comments on the "Access Hollywood" tape.

"We've all done things we regret. Joy, you've worn blackface," Trump Jr. then accused, referring to photos Behar herself shared on the show showing her dressed as an African woman. "Whoopi, you said Roman Polanski, it wasn't rape rape when he raped a child. Let's talk about serious things," he then added, referring to comments Goldberg made in 2009.

"I did not go in blackface!" exclaimed Behar, with Goldberg having her back. "Sorry, being black, I recognize blackface. This I can say. Now that you've broken this piece of ice, because I guess this is the fight you wanted."

He said it wasn't, but tried defending himself by saying it's fair game because they were talking about "character." Asked Whoopi, "Are you questioning my character? I didn't question anybody. I simply said that when you're talking about how your father's taken more heat than anyone else, that's not so."

As the shouting continued, Goldberg then threw to another commercial.

"You've Been Speaking A Lot"

The panel was divided in November as the women of "The View" sat down to discuss the impeachment hearings about President Donald Trump. McCain and Huntsman wasn't sure there was enough to evidence to justify impeaching the president.

"What about the Constitution?" asked Joy. "I have a copy of the Constitution on my nightstand," McCain shot back, "So please don't talk to me about the Constitution!"

"The Constitution belongs to all of us, whether we have it on our nightstand or not," Joy responded, before adding, "I believe bribery is listed as one of the impeachable offenses, by the founding fathers."

McCain then pointed to Congressman Will Hurd, who said he would vote no on impeachment. Tensions flared again as Sunny expressed shock over Hurd's stance. "I also say it tells me he is complicit, the Republican party has enabled this president and continues to enable this president," she explained.

"You're slandering a CIA agent!" McCain interrupted. "For him to sit there and say evidence has to be overwhelming and he heard no overwhelming evidence, I want to know which hearings he's sitting at," Sunny continued, as the audience erupted in applause.

"It's easy to get a cheap applause line here, it just is" McCain said, "And that's fine, take your cheap applause line." Hostin wasn't having that though, saying, "It's not a cheap applause line, maybe they agree."

"Let me speak," Meghan shot back. Sunny: "You've been speaking a lot."

Shortly after this incident, McCain turned off comments on her Instagram page. "You can disagree with my politics all you want, but the abuse and threats is too far," she captioned a post explaining her decision.

MAGA Meltdown

A conversation about Nancy Pelosi's fired up exchange with a reporter ended in a ticked off McCain.

While McCain agreed Pelosi clapped back to the reporter "masterfully," her issue came with what happened next. "I think the problem is when -- she did answer it masterfully -- the problem is now she's now selling t-shirts that say #DontMessWithNancy."

"My problem is everything is a meme, everything's for the internet," she said, before citing both #ShePersisted and #DontMessWithNancy. "This is very serious, we're talking about the Constitution, we're talking about impeachment and, to me, it reduces it, it's very reductive to start selling sweatshirts that say #DontMesswithNancy."

"So you mean like hats that say Make America Great Again," Behar interjected. As the audience erupted in cheers and applause, McCain shook her head and threw her hands in the air.

"You know what, I'm just trying to make a point and I've never worn a MAGA hat, I think you know better than anybody I would never wear a MAGA hat," McCain said in a huff. "And politics doesn't have to be a meme and clicktivism, but whatever."

She then kept her arms crossed for the next minute or so as the conversation continued.

"Girl, Please Stop Talking"

Meghan ended 2019 in a huff, after Whoopi called the cohost out for how she was "behaving" during a tense conversation about impeachment.

After McCain had started to make her point in the conversation, Hostin interrupted her. McCain asked her to "Let me finish, I let you talk." At this point, it seemed like Goldberg was trying to toss to a commercial, but McCain asked, "Do you want to hear a conservative perspective on the show ever?"

"Girl, please stop talking," Whoopi then shot at Meghan, "Please stop talking right now." Her response: "No problem. I won't talk for the rest of the show.:

Whoopi said "I'm okay with that, if you're going to behave like this," before Meghan tried defending herself. As Goldberg criticized her for talking over other panelists, she added, "What you're doing is ... we're not doing anything, how bout this, we'll be right back!"

The next day, the two cohosts addressed the very heated moment. "Sometimes we're not as polite as we could be," Whoopi said, as they both insisted they're friends off camera.

Got a story or a tip for us? Email TooFab editors at tips@toofab.com.

View Photos Instagram